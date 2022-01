Pakistan Captain Babar Azam named ICC ODI Cricketer of the year

Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam has been named as ODI player of the year by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He has scored 405 runs in six matches at an average of 67.50 with two centuries.

Likewise, a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, Marais Erasmus has been declared 2021 ICC Umpire of the Year.