Pakistan provides refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral region

Pakistan has provided refuge to forty-six Afghan soldiers on request of the local commander of Afghan National Army along Pak-Afghan international border in Chitral region.

According to ISPR, Afghan National Army local Commander opposite Arundu Sector, Chitral requested Pakistan Army for refuge and safe passage for forty-six soldiers of Afghan National Army and Border Police including five officers as they were unable to hold their military posts along Pak-Afghan international border due to evolving security situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan army contacted Afghan authorities for information and necessary formalities. These Afghan soldiers arrived at Arundu Sector, Chitral late last night.

After contact with Afghan authorities and necessary military procedures, forty-six soldiers including five officers have been given refuge and safe passage into Pakistan.

Afghan soldiers have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms.

These soldiers including officers will be returned to Afghan government authorities in a dignified manner after due process.

Previously on the first of this month, thirty-five Afghan soldiers also requested Pakistan army for refuge and safe passage due to inability to hold their military post along Pak-Afghan international border.

They were also given safe passage into Pakistan and handed over to Afghan government authorities after due procedure.