Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has finalized all arrangements to hold free, fair, and transparent elections

Altaf Hameed Rao (Kashmiri journalist): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission has finalized all arrangements to hold free, fair, and transparent elections for AJK Legislative Assembly tomorrow. Free, fair elections are part of democracy, where citizens are free to exercise their right to vote without any external influence. Kashmiris living in any city of Pakistan will exercise their right to vote to choose their candidates on 12 constituencies meant for Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in Pakistan. Over 33,000 security persons, including Army personnel and FC, have been deployed to ensure peaceful polling.