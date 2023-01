KP Governor appoints Azam Khan as caretaker CM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has appointed Muhammad Azam Khan as caretaker Chief Minister of the province.

Haji Ghulam Ali signed the appointment notification at the Governor House Peshawar on Saturday.

The name of caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan was sent to the Governor by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani after consensus was reached between them on Friday.