New spell of snowfall starts in Galyat

Galyat has received more than one point five feet of snow during the eighth spell of heavy snowfall today [Saturday].

The snowfall started in the early morning today and would likely continue till Tuesday. According to the Galyat Development Authority a heavy spell of snowfall has started in Galyat which has once again blocked all connecting roads of Galyat while heavy machinery is busy clearing the snow blockage from the main Murree road.

GDA has also established a district emergency control room and a specific landline number 099235138 has also been allotted for contact in case of any emergency.

Meanwhile, National Highway Authority has deployed staff and equipment in Murree after the forecast of snowfall.

According to NHA, Staff of Motorway Police and NHA will remain present to extend help in case of any emergency.