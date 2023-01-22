Sunday, 22 January 2023, 08:28:56 pm
FM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from Monday
  
January 22, 2023

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from tomorrow (Monday) to attend the 26th meeting of Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organization being held in Tashkent.     

The theme of the conference is 'Year of Strengthening Connectivity'.

The Foreign Minister will address the Council and separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

The Council of Ministers is the policy making forum of ECO that approves the decisions and annual work plan of the Organization.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO which is aimed at promotion of effective regional cooperation, with special focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.      

 

More News

 
PM felicitates Chinese President, people on commencement of their New Year
Act of Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden unacceptable: PM
Seven Pakistani UN peacekeepers martyred in 2022
Tanveer urges journalist community to play its role for betterment of society
India denies visas to over 200 Pakistani pilgrims intending to visit Ajmer Sharif
Senate to meet in Islamabad on Monday
Over 47,000 SRCL students passed out since inception
Iranian Navy ships, submarine visit Karachi port
Political stability vital for progress, prosperity: Shahid Khaqan
NA Speaker felicitates Chinese govt, people on commencement of their New Year